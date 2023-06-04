Creative Planning Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $142.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

