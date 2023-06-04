Creative Planning Has $1.55 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

