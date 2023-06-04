Creative Planning Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Creative Planning lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

