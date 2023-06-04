Creative Planning Has $1.72 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $790.84 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $800.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $729.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.47.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

