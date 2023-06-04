Creative Planning Has $1.74 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 565,534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,777,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ARKK stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

