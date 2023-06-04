Creative Planning Purchases 1,931 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

