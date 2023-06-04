Creative Planning Purchases 2,602 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $64.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.