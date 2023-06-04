Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 59,120 John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

