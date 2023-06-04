Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Creative Planning increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.92. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.