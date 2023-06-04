Creative Planning Sells 2,898 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 3.9 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

PECO stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.