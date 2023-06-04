Creative Planning Sells 920,806 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 920,806 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.8 %

VOD opened at $9.57 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

