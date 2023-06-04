Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 660.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 182,643 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

