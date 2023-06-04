Credit Suisse AG Acquires 192,063 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,063 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $70,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,446 and have sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

