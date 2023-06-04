Credit Suisse AG Acquires 82,974 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.38% of Xylem worth $75,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $105.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

