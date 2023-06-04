Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $60,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of FIS opened at $55.38 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.