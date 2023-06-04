Credit Suisse AG Has $60.09 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 133,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $60,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,165.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,062,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 978,687 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 424,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,008,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of AEM opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

