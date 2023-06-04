Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.40% of Hologic worth $74,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.