Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $66,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $77.13 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

