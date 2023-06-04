Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,966 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $62,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 3.8 %

CTVA stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

