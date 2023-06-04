Credit Suisse AG Purchases 434,135 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.32% of Principal Financial Group worth $65,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 821.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after buying an additional 303,168 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.