Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $59,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.