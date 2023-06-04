Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $61,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Workday by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 519,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.28, a PEG ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.41. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

