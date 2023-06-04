Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,735 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $65,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

