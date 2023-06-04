Credit Suisse AG Sells 103,477 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of FedEx worth $73,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 7,748.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $221.74 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

