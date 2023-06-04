Credit Suisse AG Sells 45,224 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $59,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,767 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,153,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile



McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

