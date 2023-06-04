Credit Suisse Group Cuts boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target to GBX 37

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHOOY. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 55 ($0.68) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

