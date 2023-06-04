Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $42,056.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDO. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

