Critical Analysis: Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) versus Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) and Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Absolute Software and Indra Sistemas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Indra Sistemas 2 2 0 0 1.50

Indra Sistemas has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Absolute Software and Indra Sistemas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A Indra Sistemas $4.01 billion 0.50 $169.62 million $0.39 14.44

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Indra Sistemas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Indra Sistemas 3.85% 15.70% 3.24%

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Indra Sistemas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Indra Sistemas pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Indra Sistemas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors. The company was founded on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.