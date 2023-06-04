Critical Comparison: Primerica (NYSE:PRI) vs. Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Primerica pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 15.33% 27.48% 3.20% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

91.6% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Primerica and Corebridge Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.72 billion 2.52 $373.01 million $11.08 17.10 Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.65 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Primerica.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primerica and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 3 1 1 2.60 Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67

Primerica currently has a consensus target price of $205.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $24.45, suggesting a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Primerica.

Summary

Primerica beats Corebridge Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies. The Investment and Savings Products segment is involved in managed mutual funds and annuities, and segregated funds. The Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants through e-TeleQuote’s licensed health insurance agents. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment consists of revenues and expenses related to discontinued lines of insurance. The company was founded by Arthur L. Williams, Jr. and Angela Williams on February 10, 1977, and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

