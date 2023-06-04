Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.37. Approximately 63,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 228,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

CRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.60 to C$3.19 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$902.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 31.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

