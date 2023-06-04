CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
