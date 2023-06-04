CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.64. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

