CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $165.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.64. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.