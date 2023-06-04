Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CCK opened at $80.37 on Thursday. Crown has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.