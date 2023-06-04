Cyba (LON:CYBA) Shares Up 6.9%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 22,111,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average session volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Cyba Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88.

Cyba Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.