Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Up 2.2%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.40. 46,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 118,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Cyclo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,326.78% and a negative return on equity of 452.10%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Markus Sieger purchased 59,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $42,515.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,346.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 299,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $212,575.42. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,402 shares in the company, valued at $315,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markus Sieger bought 59,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $42,515.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,346.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 389,224 shares of company stock valued at $276,349 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

