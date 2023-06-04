Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Danaos Stock Up 2.3 %

DAC stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Danaos by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also

