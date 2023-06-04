Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.