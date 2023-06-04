Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Trading Up 4.0 %

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,433 shares of company stock valued at $47,219,169. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.