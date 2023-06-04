Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

