DaVita Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 46,755 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,933 shares of company stock worth $3,829,657 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

