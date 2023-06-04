DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

