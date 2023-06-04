Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

