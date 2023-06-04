Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $37.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

