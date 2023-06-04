Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.