Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DELL stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
