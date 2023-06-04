Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,199,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $62,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

