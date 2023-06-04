Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Price Target Cut to C$0.95

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 251.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Deveron from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Deveron Price Performance

Shares of DVRNF stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Deveron has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

