Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Dexus Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.
Dexus Company Profile
Dexus engages in real estate investments, leasing and tenant services. It operates its business through following segments: Office, Industrial, Property Management, Funds Management, Development & Trading, and Others. The Office segment offers domestic office space with any associated retail space, car parks and office developments.
