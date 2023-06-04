Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $178.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $275.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.53.

Shares of DG opened at $166.12 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $159.12 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

