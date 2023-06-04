Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.58 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

